Joey Armstrong, Son Of Green Day Frontman, Issues Statement After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

SWMRS drummer Joey Armstrong, son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, is speaking out after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Armstrong was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by his ex-girlfriend, Lydia Night of LA band The Regrettes. Night made her accusations on Monday after SWMRS put out a statement in support of sexual abuse victims.

“What I actually experienced was emotional abuse and sexual coercion by someone in a position of power over me,” Night wrote on Instagram, adding the SWMRS statement was “unbelievably hypocritical.”

Night, 19, said she and Armstrong, 25, date for one-year when Night was 16 and 17-years-old. She further said that Armstrong “texted me to follow up on the letter, which was a completely transparent attempt at feeling out what I was gonna do.”

Armstrong acknowledged Night’s statement in a follow-up post on the SMWRS Instagram account on Tuesday.

“While I don’t agree with some of the things she said about me, it’s important she be allowed to say them and that she be supported for speaking out,” Armstrong wrote. “I have apologized to her privately and I hope she can forgive me, if and when she is ready to do so. I own my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust that I lost.”

The drummer added, “I fully accept that I failed her as a partner and that he “was selfish… and didn’t treat her the way she deserves to have been treated both during our relationship and in the two years since we broke up.”

Night was not satisfied with Armstrong’s statement, reposting it along with a caption on her Instagram Story: “Lol, thank you, Joey. Not for your six sentences but for showing everyone exactly who you and your band of imposters are. Your fans deserve more. Victims everywhere deserve much more.”