Taylor Swift Debuts Self-Directed Music Video For ‘Cardigan’

Not only did Taylor Swift just release her eighth studio album, she also debuted the music video for the first single from the release.

Earlier on Thursday, Swift teased “Cardigan” off of folklore and the video which Swift also wrote and directed.

“A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad a** video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Keeping with social distancing protocols, the music video was filmed safely.

Swift added, “The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

folklore will have 16 songs with the deluxe physical edition featuring an extra song titled “The Lakes”.

Catch Swift’s full album here.