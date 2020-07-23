‘The Boys’ Cast Give A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Upcoming Second Season During Comic-Con @ Home

“The Boys” are back for another season.

During Thursday’s Comic-Con @ Home, cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash virtually reunited with executive producer Eric Kripke and moderator Aisha Tyler to dish on the upcoming second season of the superhero comedy.

RELATED: Comic-Con @ Home Gives A Sneak Peek Of Amazon Prime Video’s New Dramedy ‘Truth Seekers’

“We worked hard to make season two crazier, more emotional, higher stakes, so everyone is in a really tight spot,” said Kripke. “The boys are wanted fugitives coming off of last season. They’re hunted, they’re basically screwed.”

An interesting twist in this second season will be the introduction of Stormfront played by Aya Cash.

“What I love about it is that it’s so topical,” Cash said. “It allows us to look at current issues with some distance that allows us to see it clearer.”

The series is a fun take on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson of the same name and portrays what happens when popular superheroes abuse their powers rather than use them for good.

The second season, set for release on Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video, will see the group on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and fighting against Vought, a defence contractor which owns several smaller superhero teams.

RELATED: Chace Crawford Finally Addresses His VERY Revealing Costume For ‘The Boys’

You can catch the full panel discussion up top and the trailer below.