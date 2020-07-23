Meghan McCain Goes Head-To-Head With Mary Trump On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain didn’t hold back when Donald Trump’s niece joined “The View” to talk about her tell-all new book.

The conservative TV personality made no secret of her feelings towards “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” author, Mary Trump.

McCain accused Trump of cashing in from the book, which details the U.S. president’s “malignantly dysfunctional” upbringing.

“Look, I think I’ve made it clear to your publishers, I don’t like books like this. I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power,” blasted McCain, who is the daughter of former United States senator, John McCain.

“They’re told from the one side, and often the subjects are villainized to the point that I don’t actually end up believing the stuff written,” she continued.

Noting that there have been memoirs written about her own family which were “complete and total garbage,” McCain said: “At the end of the day, you get a really good pay check out of it, but I don’t think it’s that legitimate. What do you say to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a pay check right now?”

“Well, you’re entirely entitled to your opinion,” replied Trump. “If you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I’m not some stranger writing it. I’m his niece.”

Trump also reiterated that her goal wasn’t about money, stating, “If I had wanted to cash in, I would have done this 10 years ago. I would have preferred not to do this, but I think it’s extremely important that the American people have all the information they need.”

Still not ready to back down, McCain retorted, “You went to the White House and had dinner with him while he was president on the taxpayer dime.”

“First of all, I didn’t go to the White House on the taxpayer dime,” fired back Trump. “That’s quite an absurd thing to say … To focus on these things is to take away from the actually important things I write about in the book.”

“The View” spoke with Trump for two more segments, however McCain remained silent for the rest of the interview.