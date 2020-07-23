Disney Pushes Back ‘Avatar 2’ Release To 2022

Disney announced a number of films being pushed back on Thursday and that included the much anticipated “Avatar” sequel.

Director James Cameron made the formal announcement on Twitter in a message to fans. He explained thatthe “unexpected lengthy delay” in filming in New Zealand, because of COVID-19, and the “vital production work” in Los Angeles that has still yet to resume means that a 2021 release date isn’t possible.

“There is no one more disappointed about this delay than me,” Cameron wrote. “But I am buoyed by the incredible performances of our cast and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bring the world of Pandora and the characters of the film to life.”

A message from James Cameron. Irayo, Na'vi Nation. Stay safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uwi2J6xF4k — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 23, 2020

Cameron added that Disney is “100 per cent behind not just the sequels, but also the rest of the franchise content” that is already in the works.

The new releases are as follows: “Avatar 2” moves to Dec. 16, 2022, “Avatar 3” to Dec. 20, 2024, “Avatar 4” to Dec. 18, 2026 and “Avatar 5” to Dec. 22, 2028.

Disney is also taking “Mulan” off the theatrical release calendar and the next three untitled “Star Wars” films have each been pushed back a year, with the next expected release date in fall 2023.