Seattle’s New NHL Team Unveils Its Name And Fans Demand Liam Neeson ‘Release The Kraken’

The NHL has just unveiled the newest team to join the league, and fans couldn’t help but associate its name with an iconic piece of film dialogue uttered by Liam Neeson.

On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced the Seattle Kraken will be the latest expansion team to join the league.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

RELATED: NHL Suspends Its Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The team’s name put many in mind of 2010’s “Clash of the Titans”, featuring a classic scene in which Neeson, playing the Greek god Zeus, utters three unforgettable words: “Release the kraken.”

Naturally, fans are adamant that Neeson somehow be brought aboard in some fashion, and took to Twitter en masse to share their thoughts.

If Seattle doesn’t come out onto the ice to a video montage ending with Liam Neeson saying “release the Kraken” before every game then they will have indisputably failed and should be immediately relocated to Quebec City. Not up for debate. pic.twitter.com/6ScVnhYscF — E (@EvanBelfer) July 23, 2020

Just imagine hearing Liam Neeson saying “Release the Kraken” as the team comes into the ice #NHLSeattle pic.twitter.com/FHyzXz3u3n — Yves Saint Lauren (@laurenlynskey) July 23, 2020

I for one cannot wait for the #SeattleKraken Powerplay tradition where Liam Neeson screams 'Release the Kraken' and the fans all do their best tube man impression to strike fear into the opposition. pic.twitter.com/HilsVA5lYP — Npeaen (@NpeaenReturns) July 23, 2020

The Seattle Kraken are gonna have Liam Neeson on retainer, aren’t they. Years from now they’ll wheel a decrepit Neeson onto the ice, poke him awake, and be like “Say it… SAY IT!” pic.twitter.com/mKSmwuhY3d — alexSSN (@alexSSN) July 23, 2020

Liam Neeson better be dropping the puck on opening day for Seattle. pic.twitter.com/dKHPAkZM36 — RG3 (@rascalgas) July 23, 2020

But if they don’t have Liam Neeson there opening night to say “RELEASE THE KRAKEN”, was it even worth it? https://t.co/4XOuuwUdSS — General Steve Reisner (@reisner_steven) July 23, 2020

Every night before the Seattle hockey team comes out onto the ice we’re gonna hear Liam Neeson over the loudspeaker #Kraken #NHLSeattle pic.twitter.com/DWSth9EMHK — Robert Hilliard (@bhill__10) July 23, 2020

If the Seattle Kraken don't play this Liam Neeson bit before every home game, then what's the point pic.twitter.com/FL5GR3JpP1 — 👨🏽‍⚕️SIGMUND FRAUD🩺 (@MarcellusESQ) July 23, 2020

If @NHLSeattle_ does not get Liam Neeson to do this for their opening night…….I will be very upset https://t.co/v4EZ1uM6uz #SeaKraken#SeattleKraken#ReleaseTheKraken — RELEASE THE KRAKEN (@SeattleTime2) July 23, 2020

Me: *sees Liam Neeson is trending* Oh no, what did he say?

Everyone: “ReLeAsE tHe KrAken” pic.twitter.com/BNipxpNUrD — DC Fan (@DCComicsForLife) July 23, 2020