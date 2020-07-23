Seattle’s New NHL Team Unveils Its Name And Fans Demand Liam Neeson ‘Release The Kraken’

By Brent Furdyk.

The NHL has just unveiled the newest team to join the league, and fans couldn’t help but associate its name with an iconic piece of film dialogue uttered by Liam Neeson.

On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced the Seattle Kraken will be the latest expansion team to join the league.

The team’s name put many in mind of 2010’s “Clash of the Titans”, featuring a classic scene in which Neeson, playing the Greek god Zeus, utters three unforgettable words: “Release the kraken.”

Naturally, fans are adamant that Neeson somehow be brought aboard in some fashion, and took to Twitter en masse to share their thoughts.

