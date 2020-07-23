Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi’s Montecito Estate ‘Targeted’ In Burglary

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have been robbed.

According to a report from TMZ, the Montecito estate owned by the daytime talk show queen and the “Arrested Development” star was burglarized earlier this month.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ that the burglary occurred on July 4, with police believing the couple’s home was “targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status.”

It’s not yet known what was stolen during the robbery, but police say the thief/thieves ripped off such items as “high-value jewelry and watches.”

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, “detectives and forensics technicians have been conducting an extensive and ongoing investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office is reportedly working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies to investigate whether the burglary is connected to other recent robberies involving celebrities.

“It’s unclear at this point if Portia and/or Ellen were home at the time of the break-in,” TMZ added.

ET Canada has reached out to DeGeneres’ reps for comment.