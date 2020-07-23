Legendary Comics Announces New Graphic Novel ‘Head Wounds: Sparrow’ Developed By ‘Star Wars’ Actor Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac is stepping into the world of graphic novels.

On Thursday, the “Star Wars” actor joined a Legendary Comics panel during this year’s Comic-Con @ Home where it was announced that he’d be developing a new graphic novel, Head Wounds: Sparrow from creator Bob Johnson with a story by John Alvey.

The novel, available in stores and online early next year, will be a product of Isaac’s production company, Mad Gene. It will follow cop Leo Guidry who suffers a psychic head wound and slips into spiritual warfare. In a landscape of angels and devils, the novel questions whether a person devoid of empathy can find a way to overcome darkness.

Inspiration for Head Wounds: Sparrow came from Johnson’s own life experiences after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and as a way to cope, he turned to writing and created the character of Leo.

“Bob Johnson has a mind and a soul like no one else,” Isaac said. “Our friendship and creative collaboration has spanned nearly three decades. I couldn’t be more excited to bring his unique and singular vision of ‘Head Wounds: Sparrow’ to life with the incredible group of artists we’ve assembled.”

You can watch the entire panel discussion up top.