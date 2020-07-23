Taylor Swift Fans Share Theory That Joe Alwyn Secretly Co-Wrote Songs On ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen at Zuma restaurant on October 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Swifties are convinced that Joe Alwyn played a big part in creating Taylor Swift‘s new album.

Swift surprised fans around the world when she revealed that she would be dropping folklore at midnight on Thursday.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” said the Grammy-winner, making the announcement on Instagram.

“Surprise! Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she added.

Swift also revealed the team who she worked with to create the surprise album.

“I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point),” she shared.

Fans of the singer were quick to notice that co-writer “William Bowery” doesn’t have an Instagram account. After doing some digging, many Swifties took to Twitter to explain why they think Bower could be a pseudonym for Swift’s boyfriend Alwyn. One user pointed to Alwyn’s Wikipedia page, which states that he is the son of William Alwyn – a composer, conductor and music teacher. WILLIAM BOWERY theory on oct 2016, taylor (w her squad) & alwyn were spotted in BOWERY hotel. (smth special mustve happened here, that's why she used d name "BOWERY" i guess?) WILLIAM alwyn is literally joe alwyns great-grandpa. he was was composer, conductor, and music teacher pic.twitter.com/pDOaBieGgL — devon (@taylowkey13) July 23, 2020 Another fan noted that one of the couples’ first meetings took place at The Bowery Hotel in New York. RELATED: Katy Perry Reacts To Rumours She And Taylor Swift Could Be Cousins: ‘Well, We Fight Like Cousins’ 🔎 | Fans online believe that “William Bowery” who Taylor credited as a songwriter on folklore could actually be a pseudonym for her bf Joe Alwyn. There is little to no info on a songwriter with that name, and one of the couple’s first meetings was at the Bowery Hotel in NYC. pic.twitter.com/k4ZEviVtmK — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 23, 2020