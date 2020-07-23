Prince Harry And Meghan Markle File Lawsuit Against Photographer Who ‘Crossed A Red Line’ When Trying To Take A Photo Of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit against a paparazzo for going to extreme lengths to take a photo of their son, Archie.

Since moving away from the United Kingdom the couple has gone through proper precautions to protect themselves from the paparazzi, but a recent photograph of Archie has gone too far.

In the lawsuit obtained by ET Canada, Harry and Meghan say this photographer “crossed a red line for any parent.”

“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions,” Harry and Meghan’s lawyers said in a statement.

The photo in question is being advertised as being taken in a public space, but Harry and Meghan are arguing that they know the photographer is lying because Archie hasn’t left the house since they moved to Los Angeles.

The “unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful” the documents state.

Harry and Meghan also claim that drones were used when they were living on Vancouver Island before their move to L.A. Measures taken to photograph them in L.A. have included helicopters, drones and cutting holes in their privacy fence.

Additionally, they are filing for an injunction to block the photo being published should any publication try and purchase it.