Cast Of ‘Van Helsing’ Talks Season Five During Comic-Con @ Home Panel

The cast of ‘Van Helsing’ is gearing up for season five.

On Thursday, Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz and more reunited online during Comic-Con @ Home to talk about what it was like filming overseas, the challenges they’ve faced during COVID-19, and how the show is getting back on track for its fifth season.

The horror-drama, set in the post-apocalyptic future, follows Vanessa Van Helsing in her adventures to save humanity from vampires with an ability to turn vampires into humans.

Unfortunately, they were forced to shut down production of season five back in March due to the spread of COVID-19. Filming has now resumed.

The fifth and final season of “Van Helsing” is set to premiere later this year but in the meantime, you can catch the panel discussion up top.