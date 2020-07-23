Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Learned A Very NSFW Skill From Rob Lowe’s Wife

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing that a long time ago she learned a sexy skill from Rob Lowe’s wife.

Paltrow guested on the latest edition of Lowe’s new podcast, “Literally! with Rob Lowe”, and the Goop founder revealed that she’s known Lowe’s spouse, makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, since she was a teenager.

Paltrow was 15 or 16 when she first encountered Berkoff, who was working on a movie featuring her mother, actress Blythe Danner.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Spills More Than One Secret About Her Healthy Lifestyle And Trendy Diet

“I met Sheryl and I was, like, immediately obsessed with her,” Paltrow told Lowe.

“First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer,” she added.

Berkoff also, Paltrow revealed, taught her how to perform oral sex, “and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. And I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Surprising Self-Discoveries During Coronavirus Crisis

Paltrow’s latest NSFW revelation is a fitting followup to a new product she’s selling through her Goop lifestyle site: the “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle., offering a scent that’s described as “sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”