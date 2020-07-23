Tatiana Maslany, Harry Shum Jr And More Talk About The Representation Of LGBTQ Characters During Comic-Con @ Home

Comic-Con @ Home is recognizing the importance of representation.

In a panel discussion on Thursday, a host of actors who have played LGBTQ characters on television, took part in a Q&A session moderated by TV Guide magazine’s Jim Halterman to discuss the past, present and future of LGBTQ representation on TV.

Wilson Cruz of “My So-Called Life” who “broke barriers” long ago praised the new show “Love, Victor” for its representation of a “queer Puerto Rican boy and his family.”

“I literally spent the entire night binge-watching the entire series in a bucket of my own tears,” Cruz said.

Jamie Chung (“Once Upon A Time”), Jamie Clayton (“Roswell: New Mexico”), Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”), J. August Richards (“Council of Dads”), Harry Shum, Jr. (“Shadowhunters”) and Brian Michael Smith (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) gathered virtually to talk about the LGBTQ characters they’ve portrayed in their respective shows.

“I am a woman of trans-experience, playing a woman of trans-experience, written by a woman of trans-experience and also directed by a woman of trans-experience,” Clayton said of “Sense8” and bringing trans issues to the scene.

“I was hoping people wouldn’t be turned off just because my character was trans, and a lesbian and had a girlfriend of colour,” Clayton added. “I was hoping people would watch and learn the difference between gender identity and sexuality and just simple things that so many people just don’t understand.”