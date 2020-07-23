Drake Goes Overboard While Boating In Barbados

Drake has been making a splash in Barbados.

The 33-year-old “Toosie Slide” singer headed to Nikki Beach, where he was pictured having fun during a boat party with some friends.

The Toronto-born performer couldn’t resist cooling off from the hot weather by making a leap into the water down below.

The boys-only vacation is a well-earned break from the recording studio, where Drake has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on his next record.

During his trip, the Canadian superstar has also been spotted enjoying the beach, taking pictures with fans and visiting the basketball court with his crew.

Aside from having fun in the sun, it’s been reported that a full camera crew has been following Drake around Barbados. While it is unclear what he’s filming, the rapper has been posting snaps from his vacation on Instagram.

