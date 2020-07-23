Prince William And Kate Middleton Announces Huge Donation To Help With COVID-19 Relief

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation is giving back in a big way.

The Royal Foundation has donated over $2 million in support to mental health groups and the frontline community.

With the funds, over 250,000 emergency responders will have access to peer-to-peer support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, children and their parents will also be provided support in dealing with anxiety as schools reopen in September.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Walks Down The Aisle In The Queen’s Vintage Dress

While speaking with representatives from benefiting organizations of the COVID-19 Relief Fund earlier this week, Kate Middleton said, “Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.”

Prince William added, “It’s great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work.”

RELATED: Prince Philip, 99, Steps Out Of Retirement To Attend Rare Royal Engagement At Windsor Castle

Mind, The Mix, The Ambulance Staff Charity and Best Beginnings will benefit from the grants.