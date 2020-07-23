Mel Gibson Hospitalized For A Week After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital receiving treatment after receiving a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, a rep for the 64-year-old actor/director confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” Gibson’s representative told the Telegraph.

“He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” the rep added.

A rep for Gibson told ET Canada that he “had it in April, when he was hospitalized and has since recovered well and continued to test negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies.”

Gibson made headlines last month when Winona Ryder alleged in an interview with the Sunday Times he made an anti-Semitic comment to her.

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

In a statement to TooFab, Gibson’s rep dismissed Ryder’s claim as “100 per cent untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”