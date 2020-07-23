Maroon 5 Releases ‘Nobody’s Love’ Music Video Along With Donation To ACLU of Southern California

Maroon 5 is here with a new single titled “Nobody’s Love”.

Keeping with social distance protocols, only Adam Levine and director David Dobkin were present during the filming of the music video which was shot on an iPhone.

This isn’t the first time Dobkin has worked with Maroon 5, they also collaborated on “Sugar,” “Girls Like You” and “Memories”.

Not only did the band release a new single, but they also made a donation to ACLU of Southern California which promotes equal rights for all.

After having to cancel their 2020 tour because of the pandemic, Maroon 5 has just announced new 2021 tour dates which will honour previously purchased tickets.

Canadian dates included Vancouver (July 31, 2021), Edmonton (August 3, 2021) and Toronto (Sept. 2, 2021).