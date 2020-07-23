Jessie Reyez Grand Prize Winner Of The 2020 Prism Prize

Jessie Reyez’s “Far Away” has been announced as the grand prize winner of the 2020 Prism Prize.

Fellow winners included directors Keavan Yazdani and Sean Brown winning the fan-voted Audience Award for the Daniel Caesar ft. Koffee music video “CYANIDE REMIX”.

The eighth annual awards honour “outstanding artistry in Canadian music videos” and while the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic, rapper Haviah Mighty hosted the virtual show.

“Music videos offer the unique opportunity to add depth and meaning to a song for an unforgiving look at the world at large,” said Louis Calabro, VP of Programming & Awards at the Canadian Academy and Founder of Prism Prize. “We could not be more honoured to crown Peter Huang’s “Far Away” the 2020 Prism Prize Grand Prize winner, a video that is an unfortunate representation of reality for many people.”

Previous Prism Prize winners included Kevan Funk for “Belle Game’s Low” (2019) and Fantavious Fritz for Charlotte Day Wilson’s “Work” (2018).