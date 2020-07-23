Dr. Anthony Fauci Flubs First Pitch At Washington Nationals Season Opener

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a scientist, not a professional baseball player.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made that abundantly clear when he threw out the first pitch Thursday at the Washington Nationals’ season opener.

A longtime Nationals fan (he wore a face mask embossed with the team’s logo when he testified before Congress about his role on the White House coronavirus task force), sadly, Fauci’s aim was not true.

After he threw the ball, it went way off to the side, landing nowhere near home plate.

On the plus side, at least Fauci can use the pitch to illustrate social distancing, since the ball wound up far more than two metres away from the catcher.