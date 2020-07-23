Britney Spears Answers Fan Questions On Instagram

Britney Spears had a bit of fun with her fans.

On Thursday, the “Toxic” singer took part in a Q&A on Instagram, answering the questions she gets asked the most.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Brother Breaks Silence On #FreeBritney And Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

First up, what is Spears’ favourite Disney movie?

“I really like ‘Frozen’ because of the relationship between the two sisters and then one goes off and lives in a castle because she just can’t deal anymore,” Spears responded.

But her favourite non-Disney movie is “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

Each night, Spears goes to bed between “11:30 to 12” and her favourite flower is a rose.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Her ‘Unstoppable’ Sister In Midst Of #FreeBritney Movement

Spears also revealed she was “probably 17” when she got her driver’s license and has only had “one speeding ticket my whole life.”