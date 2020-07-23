J Balvin Teams Up With Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny And Tainy For New Single ‘Un Dia (One Day)’

J Balvin has some new music to share, and he’s joined by some heavy hitters in the music scene.

On Thursday, the reggaeton singer dropped a star-studded new single, “Un Dia (One Day)”, along with an accompanying music video.

The new track finds him joined by Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

“A song about longing and nostalgia, this new bilingual anthem collides two worlds together: the house genre with the best of Latin rhythms, all while incorporating a medley of unforgettable rhymes and catchy beats that will almost make you forget this is a song about heartbreak,” declares a press release for the single.

With the song produced by NEON16, the video is directed by Stillz, and stars Spanish actress Úrsula Corberóv of Netflix’s “Money Heist”.

Dua Lipa took to Twitter to share her excitement about the arrival of the new collab.