‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Is A Homicidal Rideshare Driver In New Trailer For Horror-Comedy ‘Spree’

You may never take an Uber again after watching the trailer for “Spree”, a new satirical comedy featuring “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery as a deranged rideshare driver with a homicidal streak.

Keery stars as Kurt Kunkle, a wannabe social media influencer whose passengers tend to meet grisly fates.

In addition to Keery, “Spree” also stars Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande, Kyle Mooney and David Arquette.

“Meet Kurt from @kurtsworld96,” reads the brief synopsis for the new film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “He’s about to take you on the ride of your life!”

Directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko, “Spree” is described as “a satirical horror film that takes down Influencer culture, social media madness and our violent society!”

“Spree” debuts in theatres, on demand and on Digital HD on Aug. 14.