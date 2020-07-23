‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sequel Release Pushed Back To December 2021

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer before the next visit from their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

On Thursday, The Wrap reported that the still-untitled sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was being pushed back from its previously announced release date of Nov, 5, 2021. The new release date is now Dec. 17 of next year.

This marks the second time the “Spider-Man” sequel has been delayed; originally, Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Spidey was announced to debut in July 2021 before being pushed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, a sequel to the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was also delayed, with its original April 2022 release date shifted to Oct. 7, 2022.

Another superhero film delayed due to the pandemic is “Black Widow”, with the Scarlett Johansson-starring entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe originally to have dropped back in May; at the moment, the studio is eyeing a Nov. 3 release date.