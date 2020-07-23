Amber Riley Pays Tribute To ‘Glee’ Co-star Naya Rivera, Shares Favourite Memory

Amber Riley has paid another touching tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera after she died earlier this month.

“Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another,” Riley wrote on Instagram, along with a collection of photos of them together.

“There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us. Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times,” she continued.

Riley then shared her favourite memory of Rivera on a tour bus to London.

“Naya greasing her scalp with Doo Gro oil, a plastic cap and a silk bonnet 😂 my sister said ‘oh Naya you blackity black black’ we burst out into laughter! We needed it too because we just wanted to get home to our families. We were alike in that way,” Riley recalled. “We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no s**t from anyone (Kevin [McHale] is literally the byproduct of US 😂) We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice. I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory [Monteith].”

“I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for,” she added while asking people to “keep Naya’s family in your prayers.”

“Please be mindful of the things you say to them or messages you send. If it’s anything beyond condolences and words of encouragement, keep it to yourself. All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clear? Cool. Thank you 🙏🏾.”