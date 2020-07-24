Ramona Singer Threatens To Quit ‘RHONY’ After Accusing Leah McSweeney Of Dancing ‘Like A Stripper’ At Her Birthday Bash

Thursday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City” was as eventful as ever.

Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney ended up coming to blows, with Singer threatening to quit the show after McSweeney started dancing “like a stripper” at her 63rd birthday party.

People reported McSweeney said, “Ramona, don’t act like I was doing that,” as she was pulled off Luann de Lesseps’ lap, where she had been grinding along with Dorinda Medley and Elyse Slaine.

She insisted, “I am not being déclassé. I was joking around with them.”

“I don’t know if Leah knows what’s happening right now, and I don’t really give a s**t,” Singer told the camera. “She’s embarrassing me and I’m embarrassed for her. There are a hundred women in here. No, no, no!”

Singer then told McSweeney, “You’re dancing like a stripper,” while pulling her dress back down to cover her underwear.

She fumed, “Get the f**king producers here. We’re done. Shut it down,” as McSweeney fired back: “Ramona, calm down. I’m having fun. You’re being f**king psychotic.”

“This girl can do no right,” Medley said of McSweeney. “Ramona is waiting to pounce on Leah for anything. ‘How dare you dance!'”

As if things couldn’t get any more dramatic, Sonja Morgan then began dancing on top of a mirrored glass ottoman, breaking it while McSweeney cheered her on.

“I’ll f**king quit the show right now,” Singer told a producer. “I’m done. Cameras down. We’re done. Break production. We’re done!”

Things have definitely been up and down between Singer and McSweeney this season.

