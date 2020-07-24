Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down Laughing With Will Arnett During ‘Tonight Show’ Game

Jimmy Fallon and Will Arnett tried — and failed — to play a game of “Hey Robot” during Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

The pair took turns asking Alexa questions to get her to say a randomly selected word.

The first was “corndog”, which both struggled to get.

Fallon insisted, “Alexa stop, you’re embarrassing yourself!” before attempting to take off his mic and leave.

Arnett joked, “That was the worst faking to take off a mic.”

Another word was “bald”, which had the pair in stitches.

Arnett asked, “Alexa, how would you describe the look of Daddy Warbucks?”

Alexa replied, “Sorry, I’m not sure about that,” as Arnett said, “Yeah, me neither.”

This made Fallon break down laughing, before he asked: “I’d say maybe aloof?”

See who was crowned the winner, despite their poor attempts, in the clip above.