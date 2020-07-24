Fans Think Taylor Swift Just Revealed The Name Of Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Baby Daughter

Taylor Swift fans think they’ve spotted a hidden message in her new track “Betty”.

Swift previously had Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter James featured on her song “Gorgeous”, and she’s now got the little one involved in her latest album Folklore.

One of the songs, “Betty”, is about someone singing about mistreating a girl named Betty, with her mentioning Inez and James in the track as well — the names of Reynolds and Lively’s eldest daughters.

They haven’t revealed the name of their third daughter, born last year, but Swifties now think it could be Betty.

Inez??? James??? What if Betty is the name of Blake Livelys third kid — abbey🦋 (@myidoltswift) July 24, 2020

@taylorswift13 used James and Inez, @blakelively children’s names, in her song “betty”. Blake and Ryan haven’t said her third baby’s name… is it Betty???@brynnavery04 @SierraDeaver — bk (@BritleyLoeffle1) July 24, 2020

Betty, inez, james — monica 🌸 (@mmndzbl) July 24, 2020

Inez? James? Is Betty a song for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds third baby girl (whose name we don't know yet)? #Folklore pic.twitter.com/Sf7X1YMnAt — Ana🦋 (@anilovestay) July 24, 2020

Swift spoke about her new album during a live chat for her “Cardigan” video premiere on YouTube.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who,” Swift explained, according to Just Jared.

She added, “For example there’s a collection of three songs I refer to as the Teenage Love Triangle. These three songs explore a love triangle from all three people’s perspectives at different times in their lives.”

It’s thought that “Betty” is told from James’ point of view, “Cardigan” is told from Betty’s point of view, and “August” is told from Inez’s point of view. However, this hasn’t been confirmed by the singer.

ET Canada has contacted Lively’s rep for comment.