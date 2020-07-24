Barack Obama To Get An ‘Intimate’ Grilling In First Episode Of Michelle Obama’s Podcast

Michelle Obama is giving everyone a taste of her brand-new podcast.

On Friday, Spotify dropped the guest teaser for “The Michelle Obama Podcast”, featuring snippets of what’s to come, and the kickoff episode on July 29 is going big.

Barack Obama will be the guest on the podcast premiere, sitting down to talk with his wife and the former first lady about the issue of community.

“Listeners have the opportunity to join an intimate conversation between a husband and wife—with the perspective of eight years in the White House,” the official description reads.

Photo: Spotify

“The Michelle Obama podcast will focus on the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends, to partners, parents, and mentors, to our relationship with ourselves and our health.”

Spotify also shared the full list of guests for the first season of the podcast:

• Episode 1: Community with Barack Obama

• Episode 2: Self in the time of COVID with Michele Norris

• Episode 3: Women’s Health with Dr. Sharon Malone

• Episode 4: Siblings with Craig Robinson

• Episode 5: Girlfriends with Dr. Sharon Malone, Kelly Dibble, and Denielle Pemberton-Heard

• Episode 6: Marriage with Conan O’Brien

• Episode 7: Mentorship with Valerie Jarrett

• Episode 8: Mentees with Chynna Clayton, Yene Damtew, and Kristin Jones

• Episode 9: Kids with Mrs. Robinson and Craig

New episodes drop every Wednesday.