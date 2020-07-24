Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Premiere Romantic Music Video For ‘Happy Anywhere’ Featuring Archival Footage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are giving us the romantic visuals for their new duet “Happy Anywhere”.

On Thursday, the power couple debuted their new collaboration and performed it for the first time on television as part of the Summer 2020 Citi Music Series on Friday’s “Today”.

The feel-good song, written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins, reflects on the couple’s time together while stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

.@BlakeShelton talks about his latest song released with girlfriend @GwenStefani and how he's spending his time at home in this new normal. #BlakeSheltonTODAY @Citibank pic.twitter.com/fMvHn6A1V8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 24, 2020

Before performing the new track, the country crooner discussed the new ballad and how he and Stefani have spent their time at home in quarantine.

“This year, we’ve been doing things I wish I’d have time to do for the last 20 years,” explains the singer. “That’s literally stupid things like pick blackberries, grew a garden, grew several acres of sweet corn, literally country things like that!”

“Happy Anywhere” follows the couple’s platinum-certified chart-topper “Nobody But You”, off Shelton’s 2019 compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

“We just like to replace one with the other,” jokes the singer of their new duet.

Shelton admits Stefani was shocked by the success of “Nobody But You” as she “never imagined hearing herself on country radio.”

But since dating the country superstar, the No Doubt singer has “really fallen in love with country music.”

Following their performance on “Today”, the couple dropped the accompanying music video which sees them enjoying life at home on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

During a livestream in support of the track on Thursday, Warner Music Group’s Shane Tarleton revealed that Stefani’s brother, Todd Stefani, shot the music video while quarantined with the couple.

The video was shot at the ranch in 105-degree heat and includes archival footage from Stefani’s phone, which she said tells “the totality” of her and Shelton’s relationship.

Fans can watch the couple’s romantic music video for “Happy Anywhere” above.