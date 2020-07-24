Andy Samberg Has An Idea That Would Enable Actors To Carry On Filming Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Filming amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a problem lots of people are facing right now but Andy Samberg thinks he has a solution.

Samberg told Conan O’Brien, “It could go one of two ways, right. We get it [coronavirus] under control, there’s a vaccine, or we come up with some great protocol that actually feels safe.”

The star then revealed his big idea.

He told the host, “Or – and hear me out – everything goes mo-cap. Motion capture. And we all get ‘Ready Player One’-style mo-cap rigs in our homes, and you can audition this way and then actually shoot this way.

“It’s like ‘Avatar’-style, but it’s like in your own little pod.”

Samberg insisted diapers would have to be involved, like in Ready Player One, the book.

“A big, multiple-trips diaper,” he said. “So you can just shoot for days.”

Samberg also spoke about missing the little things, like a studio audience applauding after screening a clip, as well as what it was like acting alongside J.K. Simmons, a.k.a. J. Jonah Jameson. See more in the clip above.