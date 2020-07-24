Howie Mandel Calls David Dobrik A ‘Superhero’ After The YouTube Star Checks In On Him Over TikTok Kidnapping Conspiracy Theories

Howie Mandel is doing just fine.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is set to appear on Global’s “The Talk@Home” on Tuesday, and in a preview of the interview, Mandel addresses the recent home well-check he got from YouTuber David Dobrik.

RELATED: Howie Mandel Reveals How He’s Been Pranking His Wife While Stuck In Quarantine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dobrik went over to see how Mandel was doing after a conspiracy theory spread on TikTok that the TV personality might have been kidnapped.

“The fact that I’m on TikTok should be enough of a clue that I’m not kidnapped. People are finding signs in every move I make,” Mandel joked. “He came to rescue me. David Dobrik is like a superhero. I’m so neurotic, you know, with what’s going on, masks and everything. And then, he shows up at my house to prove to his followers and the world that I’m not kidnapped. And I was so scared to come outside. Thank God I have all the equipment, which I’ve had for the last 40 years.”

RELATED: Howie Mandel Has To Climb A Tree To Visit His Grandkids During The Pandemic

Mandel addressed the kidnapping rumours with a jokey TikTok post last week.

“I’m OK, I have not been kidnapped. I’m fine,” he said. “This is crazy. Nobody is making me do this. I’m fine, people.”

In the next video, Dobrik checked in on Mandel, honking his car horn outside his home. Mandel appeared with a special plastic shield to protect himself from the coronavirus.

Still, the conspiracy theory has spread across the social media site, with users attempting to find clues that he’s been kidnapped in each of Mandel’s posts.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.