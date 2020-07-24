Little Mix Take A ‘Holiday’ With Danceable New Single

Little Mix have the perfect new song for summer.

On Friday, the girl group released their latest single “Holiday”, a bright track for fans to bop to in the summer heat.

Appearing on Capital FM on Friday morning, Little Mix talked about reuniting for the new song after being in isolation.

“It was lovely,” Jesy Nelson said. “It was so weird, though, because we had all just been thrown back into the busiest schedule ever, and we were all like, ‘Uhhhhh.'”

The foursome also revealed that they actually wrote the song a year ago.

Earlier this week, Little Mix also announced their upcoming talent competition series “Little Mix The Search” coming this fall.

The show had been planned to launch earlier this year but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

“That’s right, you heard it here first… @littlemixthesearch will be all yours this autumn on BBC One @bbciplayer #LittleMixTheSearch,” the group shared on social media.