Mark-Paul Gosselaar To Take A Trip Down Memory Lane & Break Down Every ‘Saved By The Bell’ Season 1 Episode In New Podcast

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is heading back to high school.

Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on “Saved by the Bell”, will team up with Funny Or Die’s Dashiell Driscoll, a self-proclaimed superfan of the show, to rewatch all 16 episodes of season 1 for the weekly podcast, “Zack to the Future”.

The pair will analyze some of the big moments in the much-loved series, as well as discuss “never-before-heard stories” from the set with featured guests, Variety reports.

“For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of ‘Saved by the Bell’ to revisit the show,” Gosselaar, who will reprise his role in the Peacock “SBTB” revival, said in a statement.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can’t remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer.”

I'm going back to Bayside! Sort of. Come with me and @dashiell as we go #ZacktotheFuture

Listen Free on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/VS3CFhzCGE — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) July 23, 2020

“I’ve been told there are other TV shows besides ‘Saved by the Bell’, and someday I hope to watch one of them — they sound fantastic,” Driscoll added. “But until then, I’m so excited to return to Bayside and introduce Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Zack Morris, and to do so with Cadence13 [who produces the podcast].”

Season 1 of “Zack to the Future” kicks off on July 29 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Radio.com, and other podcast platforms.

“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993. There were also two spinoff series, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class”.