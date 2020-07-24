Taylor Swift Introduces New Video On ‘GMA’, Shares Special Greeting For Viewers

Taylor Swift made a brief appearance on “Good Morning America” Friday to introduce her new music video for “Cardigan”, the first single from her surprise album folklore.

Swift unveiled her new album at midnight early Friday morning, along with the self-directed “Cardigan” video.

“Good morning America, it’s Taylor Swift,” she told viewers.

“I just released my surprise eighth album. It’s called folklore, and I wanted to show you a clip from the music video for the song ‘Cardigan’,” she continued. “I hope you like it.”

Shortly after releasing folklore, Swift tweeted a statement about the new album, which she created in isolation during the pandemic.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness,” she wrote.

“Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory,” she added. “I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”

