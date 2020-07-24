Sean Hayes Surprises Nurse By Officiating Quarantine Wedding While Guest-Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Sean Hayes guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, and the “Will & Grace” star had a special surprise for California nurse Lucio Arguijo and his fiancé Ian.

The couple told Hayes that their wedding plans had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hayes revealed that he’d become an ordained internet minister, and offered to officiate their wedding on the air.

To sweeten the deal, Hayes sent the couple a special gift in the mail, which they opened on the air: wedding rings.

“Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today in accordance with strict CDC guidelines to join Lucio and Ian in matrimony,” the actor/minister began.

“Lucio and Ian met six years ago in Hawaii on Halloween night, where they coincidentally were both dressed as cats,” he continued. “Yeah, one was Judi Dench and the other was Taylor Swift, right?”

Hayes, who’s been married to husband Scott Icenogle since 2014, offered some sage marital wisdom — with a coronavirus twist.

“If I could give you one piece of advice guys, it would be this: Never go to bed angry, okay? Save that anger for people not wearing masks.”