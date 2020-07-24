Michaela Coel Has Found A Fun Way To Keep Active During Lockdown

Michaela Coel has found an interesting way to keep busy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coel spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” and told the host she’s been heading to the park recently to show off her dance moves.

Explaining how her knees hurt from all the running she was doing, the “I May Destroy You” writer shared: “One of the times when I was running, I was going through my favourite park and I saw this guy and he was just there, stationary but doing these huge motions, dancing with these huge earphones on, and I thought it was so cool that, as I was running by, I gave him a thumbs up and I blew him loads of kisses.”

She then said the guy made such an impact on her, that when her brother came to stay, she asked him if he wanted to go and dance in the park.

The pair then busted a move — each with their own headphones on.

“Every now and again, even though we’re listening to separate music, the beat falls into the same time and then we start doing the same movements,” she said of the outing.

Coel even said, “I actually went by myself today.”

