Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Had The Perfect Answer For Their 7-Year-Old Daughter’s Question About Sex

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know just how to talk with their kids about sex.

Appearing on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday, Bell shared a hilarious parenting moment sparked by their seven-year-old daughter Lincoln.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Joins Serena Williams In Donating 50,000 Meals Each With #GiveFromTheCart Challenge

“We tried to steal away for a hike the other day,” the actress said. “My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, ‘Oh, we’ll just walk down the streets. There’s a great hike near our house.’

“And on our way out the door, my seven-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, ‘Uh, are you going to do a sex?'”

RELATED: Kristen Bell Reveals Daughter Delta Is Officially Potty Trained Following Diaper Comments

The moment quickly threatened to get awkward, of course.

“It caught us by surprise,” Bell explained. “We’ve talked to her about what sex is, but she’s never, we’ve never talked about us doing it.”

Thankfully, her husband had the perfect and funniest answer for their daughter.

“Dax just really quickly said, ‘We’d love to, but it’s illegal publicly. Bye!’ and closed the door,” Bell laughed.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.