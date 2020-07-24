Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals What She And Michael Douglas Have Planned For Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in November but they’re not throwing a huge party.

Zeta-Jones, 50, and Douglas, 75, tied the knot on Nov. 18, 2000.

The actress told People of the upcoming milestone, “We won’t be doing any great big party.

“Not that I’m a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we’re not doing that until we’re completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on.”

The couple have been spending quality time with their son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 17, over lockdown, which Zeta-Jones said, has been nice because Dylan has been away at college for a few years and Carys goes to school in Switzerland.

“All of a sudden we were all back together again. And I have to say, I loved it. I really loved it,” she shared.

Douglas also shares son Cameron, 41, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Zeta-Jones’ comments come after she shared an adorable family pic to celebrate Father’s Day last month.