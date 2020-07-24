Justice For Breonna Taylor At The Top Of LeBron James’s Mind In Post-Scrimmage Speech To Media

The Los Angeles Lakers played a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the first scrimmage within the NBA “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Afterwards, Lakers star LeBron James shared some powerful words.

“First of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” James told the media. “We want the cops arrested who committed that crime.”

James is one of many NBA players who have been calling for justice after the shocking death of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse who was shot to death by police in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky.

RELATED: LeBron James Shares Video Of Peaceful Protesters Chanting ‘I Can’t Breathe’ In Memory Of George Floyd

“As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice. That’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong,” James continued.

“When you’re Black, it’s not a movement. It’s a lifestyle. We sit here and say it’s a movement, and, okay … how long is this movement going to last?

“‘Don’t stop the movement.’ … No, this is a walk of life. When you wake up and you’re Black, that is what it is,” he declared. “It shouldn’t be a movement. It should be a lifestyle. This is who we are.”

James also honoured Taylor’s memory with some hand-drawn customizations on his sneakers, including the date of her death and the hashtag #JusticeForBreonna.