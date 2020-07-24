Blake Shelton Gives Update On New Season Of ‘The Voice’

Season 19 of “The Voice” is still very much in limbo, according to the competition’s longest-standing judge.

Country music star Blake Shelton joined SiriusXM’s Storme Warren to discuss whether or not the show would begin filming again next month.

“We are supposed to start filming our blind auditions for season 19 in about two weeks, I think,” he began.

“Man, but the waves of bad news that keep coming out of California, especially southern California. It’s on my calendar still, Storme, but every day seems like a new world we wake up in.”

Despite the uncertainty, Shelton remains optimistic.

“I still hope we can get it in and I know they created a safe situation for us but we will see what happens.”

Meanwhile, the singer is also getting ready to perform at a special drive-in concert this weekend, which will be broadcast across North America.

Shelton will take the stage with special guests, including Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins on July 25.

