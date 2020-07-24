Colbert, Noah & Fallon All Take Shots At Donald Trump’s ‘Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’ Moment

Donald Trump has excellent cognitive abilities, according to Donald Trump.

On Thursday’s late-night shows, hosts had a field day with Trump’s recent comments to a reporter about doing a cognitive ability test, sharing that he had to repeat back the words “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” in that order.

Stephen Colbert joked about the moment on Global’s “The Late Show” as Trump said that he earned bonus points by getting those five words right.

“Oh yeah, there are points,” Colbert laughed. “It’s all part of the game show, ‘So You Think You Can Keep Your Car Keys?’”

The host noted that the test administered to Trump isn’t actually an intelligence test and only shows that he probably doesn’t have a cognitive impairment.

“I’m gonna need something stronger than ‘probably’ for the person who has the nuclear codes,” he joked. “Wait, unless those are the nuclear codes!”

On “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah joked, “Donald Trump is the only person who can talk about a cognitive test, but make me feel like I have brain damage.”

He added, “You’re not a genius if you can do that, anyone can do it. Camera, chair, bookshelf, dead body, TV — oh, I’m a genius now, too!”

On “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon laughed that Trump’s recitation sounded like “someone playing charades after pounding Chardonnay.”

Doing an impression of Trump, Fallon said, “The only five names Trump couldn’t remember were his kids. I wanna say, Harry, Zayn… Niall… camera, TV.”

