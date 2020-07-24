Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Gives Update On Her Condition After She Was Found Unconscious

Tamar Braxton is reportedly awake and alert after being rushed to the hospital on July 16.

According to reports, the “Braxton Family Values” star was found unresponsive by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was transferred to a new hospital facility in Los Angeles over the weekend to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast on Monday.

On Thursday, Adefeso offered an update on Braxton’s condition. “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” he said in a statement to The Blast.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he continued. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.

“Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans,” Adefeso added. “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told ET that they received a call from the hotel at approximately 9:45 p.m. on July 16. According to police, “The call was in regards to a medical emergency and an individual was transported to the hospital. We don’t know the person’s condition.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also informed ET that they responded to a call at 9:57 p.m. that same night for a reported unconscious adult female. They dropped the woman off at the hospital and said they had no information on her current condition.

At the time, The Blast reported that Adefeso made the 911 call and told the dispatcher that Braxton had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Braxton was in stable condition but still unconscious, and in a 24-hour watch at the hospital, the website reported at the time.

Braxton’s pal, NeNe Leakes, shared via Instagram over the weekend that she had spoken to both the We TV star and Adefeso.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” she wrote. “Check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much! Know that there are people being treated wrong for real and it’s really painful,” she wrote. “I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength.”

Braxton’s hospitalization came just hours after We TV dropped the first teaser for her new docuseries, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!”

“Tamar Braxton has been part of the We TV family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the channel shared in a statement to People.

ET had spoken with the “Crazy Kind of Love” singer back in May, where she expressed how happy she was to have her dream job on VH1’s “To Catch a Beautician.”

Braxton had also been quarantining with Adefeso and her 7-year-old son, Logan, in Los Angeles. She admitted that her time together with her beau, a financial adviser, showed her that he’s really “the one.”

“We really have gotten closer, to be honest,” she expressed. “We’ve had a chance to talk about things that we wouldn’t normally have time to talk about, and see things that we wouldn’t normally see, because we haven’t spent this much time together, and I have to say, he’s not just Chocolate. He’s a great guy.”

