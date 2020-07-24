Stephen Colbert Mocks Mask-Hating ‘Karens’ In Dolly Parton Song Parody

Social media is bursting at the seams with videos of entitled white women having rage-fuelled meltdowns in stores throughout the U.S. when employees insist that they wear a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Thursday edition of Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” opened with a salute to these “Karens” in a special parody song set to the melody of Dolly Parton’s classic country hit “Jolene”.

In the song, Parton — her voice dubbed by a soundalike singer — implores Karen to just put on a mask already.

“You go on rants at Trader Joe’s / Sit on the ground at the Costco / Say wearing masks is the devil’s law,” the song’s lyrics state, intercut with footage of mask-hating wingnuts at city council meetings as they share their wacko conspiracy theories about why masks aren’t necessary in the midst of a global pandemic.

The song ends by begging Karen, “Please just wear a mask you big dumba**.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.