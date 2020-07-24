Charlize Theron Reflects On The Evolution Of Female Action Heroes During Comic-Con @ Home

Charlize Theron knows how to play a superhero.

In a Q&A on Friday during Comic-Con @ Home, the actress and producer reflected on nearly two decades of portraying female action heroes.

“Unfortunately, 30 years ago, there just wasn’t a lot of opportunity for women to do movies like this and the first time that that opportunity showed itself was after I won my Academy Award in 2004,” Theron said. “It was really hard making that film ‘Ã†on Flux.'”

She added: “The good news now is that we’ve kind of changed the genre for women. I think there’s great evidence where we now know you can’t hide behind ignorance anymore. Audiences love these films.”

Moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz, Theron opened up about her roles in “Ã†on Flux”, “The Old Guard” as Andromache, “Mad Max: Fury Road” as Furiosa, and “Atomic Blonde” as Lorraine Broughton. She also went on to talk about constantly pushing her limits while completing fight training.

“Those first couple of weeks when you walk into the gym, you’re really trying to assess, you’re trying to see what you can excel in and what you shouldn’t even be wasting any time on,” she said.

This year’s Comic-Con was forced to go virtual due to the spread of COVID-19. With over 350 panels, the online event will run until July 25.

You can catch Theron’s discussion up top and you can also see her in action in the recently released “The Old Guard” now on Netlfix.