Leah Remini Praises Thandie Newton For Speaking Out About Tom Cruise: ‘That Takes Huge Balls To Do What She Did’

Leah Remini praised Thandie Newton for sharing what it was like working with Tom Cruise in a recent interview.

Remini, an ex-Scientologist who has since spoken out about the religion, including releasing her 2015 memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, told the Daily Beast: “That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere.

“Tom has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy’ because that’s what Scientology policy says — to create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known. But if you actually look at his actions, they’re not consistent.”

“When I was in Scientology I got in trouble in Scientology for saying, ‘Why is this guy the poster child for Scientology? He can’t keep a f**kin’ marriage together, he’s jumping on couches, he’s acting like he knows anything about postpartum.’

“I learned pretty quickly that that’s not something you should be doing, because Tom Cruise is considered a messiah in Scientology. This is a man who has not even seen his own daughter in years. That this guy can be running around and having people think he’s this super-nice guy, I don’t get it. But that’s the Hollywood-bulls**t game people play.”

Remini’s comments come after Newton told Vulture that she was “so scared” of Cruise when they worked together on the second “Mission: Impossible” movie, released in 2000.

The “Westworld” star shared, “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”