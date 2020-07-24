Brandi Glanville Admits ‘I Look Horrible’ But Denies Plastic Surgery Speculation

By Brent Furdyk.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood

Despite what her fans might think, Brandi Glanville denies she’s recently undergone plastic surgery.

During this week’s edition of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, Glanville, 47, addressed the camera in a confessional filmed in her home.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Details Rumoured Affair With Denise Richards On ‘Real Housewives’, Richards Denies Claim

Upon seeing her, fans took to social media to wonder if she’d been to see a cosmetic surgeon.

However, Glanville was quick to respond and shoot down that speculation, insisting that the problem stemmed from doing her own makeup — and not being very good at it.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Spills On Past Relationships With Some Famous Exes

“first off you are mean. I do look bad but I haven’t done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f**k off hater,” Glanville replied.

“I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible :(” she added in a followup tweet.

Meanwhile, Glanville also had plenty of fans come to her defence, offering tweets of support and telling her how great she looks.

Click to View Gallery

The Most Entertaining Real Housewives Of All Time
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP