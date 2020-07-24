Brandi Glanville Admits ‘I Look Horrible’ But Denies Plastic Surgery Speculation

Despite what her fans might think, Brandi Glanville denies she’s recently undergone plastic surgery.

During this week’s edition of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, Glanville, 47, addressed the camera in a confessional filmed in her home.

Upon seeing her, fans took to social media to wonder if she’d been to see a cosmetic surgeon.

What the hell is going on with Brandi Glanville’s face??? That is plastic surgery gone very wrong. And her drunken antics plus lies and exaggerations is why no one wants to associate with her. #WWHL #RHOBHMeanGirls #RHOBH @Andy — Cheryl Grace (@FengShuiSimply) July 23, 2020

Omg…what in the plastic surgery is going on here😳 — Ms. Paulette (@Ms_Paulette_K) July 23, 2020

However, Glanville was quick to respond and shoot down that speculation, insisting that the problem stemmed from doing her own makeup — and not being very good at it.

“first off you are mean. I do look bad but I haven’t done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f**k off hater,” Glanville replied.

first off you are mean. I do look bad but I haven't done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please fuck off hater — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 23, 2020

“I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible :(” she added in a followup tweet.

I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible :( — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Glanville also had plenty of fans come to her defence, offering tweets of support and telling her how great she looks.

Your beautiful Brandi, — Jessica walker (@Jessica85910869) July 23, 2020

You are gorgeous!!! Don’t sweat it!! — Aaron Nesbitt (@aaronnezzy) July 23, 2020

You looked fab! Don’t let these trolls tell you otherwise — Kelly (@kellyb_f) July 23, 2020