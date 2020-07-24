Mickey Guyton Asks For A Little More Love In The World In New Song ‘Heaven Down Here’

Mickey Guyton is encouraging people to “see a little light where there’s a lot of darkness” on her new track “Heaven Down Here”.

Guyton, who released “Black Like Me” last month, sings: “I’m just so disappointed in the way this world is coming unglued.”

“If you’ve got a little love left in your back pocket/Rain it down like pennies in this wishing well of tears.”

The country singer shared on Twitter: “I wrote ‘Heaven Down Here’ asking God that if he has any love left up there to rain it down on us because we need it right now.”

“I hope you can hear my heart and see a little light where there’s a lot of darkness.”

Guyton’s last single “Black Like Me” was about racial inequality in the United States amid the Black Lives Matter movement.