‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Cast Talks Upcoming Sixth Season During Comic-Con @ Home

Get ready for another season of “Fear The Walking Dead”.

On Friday, cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and RubÃ©n Blades, content officer Scott M. Gimple, and producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg gathered virtually at Comic-Con @ Home to dish about the show’s upcoming sixth season.

“We’re in a waiting game,” Chambliss said of having to shut down production due to COVID-19. “We finished writing season six and now we’re waiting to see what happens so when we come back, we can come back safely.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Reflects On The Evolution Of Female Action Heroes During Comic-Con @ Home

Set for release later this year, season six of “Fear The Walking Dead” will see the group trying to take the advice of a message received at the end of season five to “just live.”

“Going forward, I’ve always wanted to see [Alicia] take all the qualities from other people and how they’ve survived and how they’ve led and how they’ve achieved success,” Debnam-Carey said of her character Alicia. “I hope to see her really be able to land in herself.”

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘Vikings’ Opens Up About Past Six Seasons During Comic-Con @ Home

After being torn apart by Virginia and her Pioneers, some might find stability within Virginia’s communities, others might sink into darkness, while others fight back against what has been forced upon them.

“It’s a big paradigm shift,” Goldberg said. “We’re going to see some very different shades of these characters this season because they’re going to be put to a test.”

You can catch the full Comic-Con @ Home panel up top and a new trailer below.