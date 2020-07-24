Victoria Konefal Exiting ‘Days Of Our Lives’, May Still Make Guest Appearances

Victoria Konefal is that latest member of the “Days of Our Lives” cast to part ways with the show within the past few weeks.

Konefal has portrayed Ciara Brady since joining the Global daytime drama in 2017.

In a statement to Deadline, Konefal confirmed her exit.

“I cherish every moment I have spent working on ‘Days of Our Lives’. It is an honour and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member,” she wrote.

“To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one,” she concluded. “Cheers to some of the best days of my life.”

Konefal is the latest cast member to leave the show, joining Greg Vaughan and Kristian Alfonso, both of whom announced they were leaving “Days” earlier this month.

Last year, “Days of Our Lives” released all the show’s actors from their contracts before NBC picked up the show for a 56th season.

“Days of Our Lives” is set to resume production on Sept. 1; currently the show has enough new episodes already shot to carry through until early October, which will include Konefal’s final episodes.