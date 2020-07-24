Hardy Pays Tribute To Those Gone Too Soon In New Song ‘Give Heaven Some Hell’

Hardy is hoping his new song will help those suffering from grief.

Giving fans another sneak-peek at his debut album A Rock, before it arrives on Sept. 4, the singer-songwriter debuted “Give Heaven Some Hell”, a sentimental tribute to loved ones gone too soon.

“’Give Heaven Some Hell’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” shares Hardy. “I just hope this helps anyone that’s ever suffered a loss of a loved one. Excited for this song to exist in the world.”

Hardy also dropped the emotional music video for the song, which sees himself and real-life buddies and collaborators – Jameson Rodgers, Hunter Phelps, Jake Mitchell, Ben Johnson, Smith Ahnquist and more – reviving their friend’s memory by reminiscing and telling stories.

Set against the backdrop of a rural church funeral, the video showcases the emotional side of losing someone, while also celebrating the fact they were close to someone very special.

“Yeah I believe ‘em when they say you’re in a better place / You had a wild side but you had amazing grace,” sings Hardy on the touching track.

“If you’ve ever lost a friend or someone you love, I hope this helps you & gives ya hope,” adds the singer on Instagram.

“Give Heaven Some Hell” follows his foot-stomping “Boots” and fan-favourite “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

A Rock is available for pre-order now.